Abu Dhabi: Full list of airlines that will fly to new airport terminal on Nov 1-14

One of the largest airport terminals in the world is all set to begin operations in Abu Dhabi on November 1. At triple the size of the previous terminal, Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A will see 28 airlines serve a network of 117 destinations worldwide.
According to Abu Dhabi Airports, all major services and facilities are now ready to receive the new terminal’s first passengers. Airlines will transition to the terminal over a two-week period. Here is all you need to know about flying to or from the new terminal, the airlines that will operate from there and how to get there.
Will all airlines operate from Terminal A starting November 1?
November 1-14 will be a transition period for airlines. This means all terminals — A, 1, 2 and 3 — will operate simultaneously. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.
What you need to do if flying to or from Abu Dhabi on November 1-14.
If you are flying to or from the UAE Capital in the first two weeks of November, you need to check the latest flight information on the Abu Dhabi International Airport website, or with your airline, to confirm your terminal. As mentioned above, all Abu Dhabi airport terminals will operate simultaneously from November 1 to 14.
Which airlines will operate from Terminal A?
How to get to the new terminal.
Are there smart gates and biometric systems at the new terminal?
According to the terminal operator, passengers will experience a seamless journey from pre-travel to the boarding gate, “facilitated by the latest technologies and interconnected biometric systems”.
Terminal A will be the first in the world to include all nine biometric airport touchpoints. In the first phase, biometric solutions will be installed in key areas such as self-service bag drops, immigration eGates and boarding gates. When fully operational, it will use facial recognition technology to screen passengers and minimise wait times.
Is there a way to travel between terminals if a passenger arrives at a wrong one?
Complimentary shuttle buses are available to will ferry passengers between airport terminals.
