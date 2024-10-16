Abu Dhabi: Free breast cancer screening announced across multiple locations

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Free mammogram screenings will be provided to all in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, Seha announced. The move facilitates early detection which is the "first line of defence against breast cancer," according to a social media post.

Seha, the largest health services network in the UAE, said this is a proactive step to ensure optimal well-being. The free screenings will be provided across multiple facilities.

Earlier, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) also announced that free clinical breast examination and mammogram screenings will be offered across the UAE in October.