Abu Dhabi: First high-speed hydrogen fuelling station in Middle East coming soon

After completing one year, the employer can determine the starting date of the leave and divide it into two periods, if necessary
ADNOC on Tuesday announced that it has begun construction on the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station.
The station, which is being built in Masdar City by ADNOC, will create clean hydrogen from water, using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity.
Hydrogen, which creates no carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions when used, has the highest energy per mass of any fuel and can give vehicles a longer driving range and quicker refuelling times compared with battery-powered electric vehicles.
ADNOC also announced a partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Al-Futtaim Motors to test the high-speed hydrogen refuelling station using a fleet of clean hydrogen-powered vehicles.
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, said: “The need to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change is clear and urgent. ADNOC is placing sustainability and decarbonisation at the heart of its strategy and, while we decarbonise our operations today, we are making robust investments to be a supplier of choice for the clean energies of tomorrow.
“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonise economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business. Through this pilot programme, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”
Under the partnership, Toyota and Al Futtaim Motors will provide a fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The pilot programme will help ADNOC understand how hydrogen with high-speed refuelling can best be used in mobility projects to support the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to position the country among the largest producers of hydrogen by 2031.
ADNOC Distribution will operate the station upon its completion later this year. A second station, in Dubai Golf City, will be fitted with a conventional hydrogen fuelling system.
ADNOC has allocated Dh55.1 billion to advance and accelerate lower-carbon solutions, investing in new energies and decarbonisation technologies to reduce its carbon intensity by 25 per cent by 2030 and enable its Net Zero by 2050 ambitions.
ALSO READ:
After completing one year, the employer can determine the starting date of the leave and divide it into two periods, if necessary
The astronaut had dedicated a week to training at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency prior to his current assignment
The index evaluates the performance of 153 countries in their ability to produce and export goods in a competitive manner
They discussed a number of regional and international developments, with Sheikh Mohamed highlighting that the two countries share a common goal of supporting peace and stability
From August 2023, the programme will be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits
5,680 members of the Dubai Police force and 535 personnel from the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai received promotions
The total assets have increased from Dh77.7 million to more than Dh2.23 billion
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a local phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member