Abu Dhabi: Ethmar International Holding’s net profit hits Dh445 million

The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
Abu Dhabi-based Ethmar International Holding (EIH) reported a surge in net profit reaching Dh445 in the first half of this year, compared to Dh24 million during the same period of 2022, thereby registering an increase of Dh421 million.
The significant profits, the company noted, reflect its continuous efforts to diversify its revenue sources, which will further consolidate its position as a successful holding company.
The total assets of EIH have also increased from Dh77.7 million at the end of 2022 to more than Dh2.23 billion at the end of the first half of 2023. There has been a substantial increase in total equity reaching Dh1.35 billion compared to Dh66.3 million during the same period last year.
“With exceptional and successful positive results in the first half of the year, Ethmar International Holding proudly showcases its strong and resilient business performance across all sectors, further solidifying its position as a key player in the region,” Ali El Gebely, managing director and group chief executive officer, EIH, said.
As a leading holding company, EIH has established and acquired over 30 successful companies in five diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, investment, technology, and healthcare.
“Committed to providing a thriving and prosperous business environment, EIH aligns its investment strategies with the principles of development, diversity, and governance, adhering to the highest standards and international best practices. Each opportunity pursued by EIH is thoughtfully chosen to create significant value, contribute to the economy, and prioritise the best interests of its esteemed investors. These remarkable achievements underscore EIH’s innovative and visionary approach, setting new industry standards and paving the way for continued success,” El Gebely added.
ALSO READ:
The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
13-member group, aged between 9 and 37, will compete at the World Championship of Performing Arts
Cooperation between the two nations has expanded far beyond traditional areas such as energy and economy, to include a wide range of fields such as climate change, education, science and technology, outer space, and defence
Mother of the Nation called for rallying efforts to translate the country's directions to equip young people with future skills
This year's edition reflects the President's directives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage
The sector reflects an increase of 26% growth in activities in 2022
At least 37 people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides
The observations allow scientists and researchers to enhance their investigation of seasonal shifts on Mars