Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Qatar tomorrow

Prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to rates in September
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will begin an official visit to Qatar on Tuesday.
During the visit, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a number of senior officials.
The visit is aimed at exploring collaborations across various sectors between the two countries.
ALSO READ:
Prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to rates in September
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time
The leader stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education
Earlier, Pakistanis were urged to meet all tourist visa requirements and also not to scout for jobs in the UAE when on tourist visa
May Hamdi started her career in 1984 at the Abu Dhabi Indian School where she easily integrated despite her Arab lineage
The Emirates has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act
On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
Resorting to DIY methods to combat fungi problems will not be effective if the infestation is severe and must be handled by professionals