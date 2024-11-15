Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Brazil on Sunday, attend G20 summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Brazil on Sunday to attend the G20 summit on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will meet with Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khaled will also witness the exchange of several agreements, memorandums of understanding, and strategic partnerships between UAE and Brazilian organizations and companies across various vital sectors.

The Group of Twenty brings together the world's biggest economies. It is made up of 19 nations, including the US and China, and two regional organizations: the European Union and African Union.

The G20 summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19 and will see US President Joe Biden attend alongside China's Xi Jinping and other leaders.

Brazil holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and has made fighting hunger, poverty and inequality its priorities, along with sustainable development and reforming global governance.