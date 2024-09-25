Watch: UAE leaders offers condolences to Umm Al Quwain Ruler on passing of royal

UAE to ensure supply chain is secured against disruption despite Red Sea concerns, says senior official
Of late, global trade has been held back by disruptions at two critical shipping routes — the Suez and Panama canals
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offered condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.
During the mourning majlis held at Aletihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his deepest sympathies to the brothers and sons of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla, as well as to the Al Mualla family, for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.
He also extended his condolences to Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and wider members of the Al Mualla family.
Also attending the mourning majlis were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.
Sharjah's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, also offered his condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla.
During his visit to the mourning tent at the Union Hall in Umm Al Quwain, the Ruler expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on the deceased and to grant him a place in Paradise, and to inspire the Al Mualla family with patience and solace.
The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties
The incident sparked widespread public outrage, and the case garnered significant attention from citizens and residents
World Free Zones Organization launches key initiatives to incorporate free zones into a national economic framework
Hundreds of vacancies at RTA, Dubai Police, the National Guard among others are up for grabs and the event lasts until September26
Violators will be given a one-month grace period to address the offence and rectify their housing conditions
Anyone can apply via Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism website
The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the longstanding bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of trade and investment