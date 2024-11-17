Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Brazil to attend G20 summit on behalf on UAE President

The summit is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18 to 19
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil on an official visit to attend the 19th G20 summit, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is accompanied by an official delegation, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala.
