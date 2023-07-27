Abu Dhabi carries out inspections at beauty salons, fitness centres

The drive encouraged the employees to strictly adhere to hygiene standards, health practices, and protocols

Local authorities have carried out a comprehensive inspection drive to ensure women's beauty salons and fitness centres follow health, safety and hygiene rules.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality held the campaign to raise awareness on the importance of following best practices for the well-being of community members.

The municipality, in a statement, underscored the necessity of fulfilling all health pre-requirements for operating salons, and beauty and fitness centres. The inspection drive was conducted by inspectors from the Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre, and included areas like Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Raha Beach, Shakhbout City, and Rabdan City.

The drive aimed to encourage the employees at hairdressing salons, parlours, and fitness centres to strictly adhere to hygiene standards, health practices, and protocols.

The inspection sought to ensure the health and safety of customers at these service centres by guaranteeing thorough care during the use of authorised equipment, and refraining from the use of expired cosmetic materials, or any product not conforming to the health requirements enforced in Abu Dhabi.

Inspectors scrutinised cosmetics used and preparation methods, confirmed the validity of products, inspected the tools and materials, encouraged employees to wear uniforms while providing services, and emphasised on the cleanliness of salons, beauty, and fitness centres.

The initiative also prioritised educating female customers at these centres, offering them advice, and encouraging them to report any violations.

"This is to ensure their protection, provision of superior services, and adherence to requisite health standards to safeguard their health and safety, which is a prime focus for Abu Dhabi City Municipality and its specialised teams," the municipality added.

