Abu Dhabi: BAPS Hindu Mandir announces extended Eid timings; visitor numbers hit 1 million

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:33 PM

The number of visitors to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi – the Middle East’s first traditional stone temple – has hit 1 million this week.

“Celebrating a million prayers, a million hearts, a million hopes, and a million stories of love, peace, and harmony. Special prayers for all the 1 million visitors,” the temple said in a statement on June 14 as it announced the latest milestone regarding footfalls recorded since its official opening on February 14.

In more than 100 days of its grand inauguration, the iconic sandstone temple hailed as a “spiritual oasis for global harmony” has attracted thousands of visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

Eid announcement

Anticipating a major surge in the number of visitors during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the temple spokesperson highlighted the requirement for pre-registration through its user-friendly booking platform. Also, the temple will open for extended hours during the holiday period from 8 am to 9 pm.

Visitors can log on to the temple's website and select their preferred date and time slot. The temple is open from Tuesdays to Sundays and remains closed on Mondays. However, unregistered visitors may be denied entry.