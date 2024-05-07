Abu Dhabi issues new rules for small-scale farms to boost production

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 10:58 AM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 11:10 AM

Small-scale plant production farms in Abu Dhabi will be regulated by authorities to ensure sustainable use of natural resources, improve the income of small farmers, and support local produce.

The regulation sets clear rules for the practice of plant production on farms, aiming to improve the quality of local agricultural products, making it more competitive on the market.

"This decision reaffirms the Abu Dhabi Government's commitment to supporting smallholder farmers and providing a working environment that supports their efforts to achieve sustainable development in the agricultural sector in...Abu Dhabi and enhance food security," said Eng Ahmed Khalid Othman, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

"ADAFSA is working to provide advanced extension and training services to farmers to help them adopt best agricultural practices and improve the quality of agricultural products," Othman said.

The decision also aims to regulate the use of the farm's trade name, the documentation of agricultural operations, as well as the farm's record of production.

ADFASA called on all members of society to support local produce and buy directly from farmers, believing in the importance of supporting the agricultural sector and achieving food security in Abu Dhabi.

