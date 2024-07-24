E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi announces interest-free marriage loans of up to Dh150,000 for Emiratis

The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:58 AM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:59 AM

A 'Marriage Loan' initiative that will provide an interest-free loan of up to Dh150,000 for eligible newly married UAE Nationals, has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA).

The loan can be availed by Emiratis who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Conditions for availing loan

  • Husband must be atleast 21 years old and wife must be atleast 18 years old at the time of marriage
  • Husband must hold a Family Book issued in Abu Dhabi
  • Application must be submitted by the husband
  • Husband's monthly employment income must be less than Dh60,000
  • Registration should be done on the Medeem Digital Platform

The authority will start receiving applications from early September 2024.


The initiative was implemented as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy and the Emirati Family Growth Programme, launched by Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.

It will support the Emirati Family Growth Programme's goal to enhance the quality of life for families, youth, and parents.

The initiative is designed to encourage young people to marry in accordance with the UAE's heritage and wedding traditions, and establish strong, resilient and cohesive families.

Abdulla Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said, "This initiative underscores the Abu Dhabi Government's dedication to strengthening family cohesion and social bonds, fostering population growth among citizens, and facilitating the formation of stable families. These efforts align with SSA's strategic direction to reinforce the stability of Emirati families and amplify the positive impact they have on society."

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE