Abu Dhabi announces interest-free marriage loans of up to Dh150,000 for Emiratis

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:58 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:59 AM

A 'Marriage Loan' initiative that will provide an interest-free loan of up to Dh150,000 for eligible newly married UAE Nationals, has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA).

The loan can be availed by Emiratis who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book.

Conditions for availing loan

Husband must be atleast 21 years old and wife must be atleast 18 years old at the time of marriage

Husband must hold a Family Book issued in Abu Dhabi

Application must be submitted by the husband

Husband's monthly employment income must be less than Dh60,000

Registration should be done on the Medeem Digital Platform

The authority will start receiving applications from early September 2024.

The initiative was implemented as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy and the Emirati Family Growth Programme, launched by Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.

It will support the Emirati Family Growth Programme's goal to enhance the quality of life for families, youth, and parents.