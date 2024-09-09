Abu Dhabi announces home visit service for new UAE mums

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome after landing in the country's capital
A new home visitation service has been announced in Abu Dhabi to support parents during the postpartum period.
Qualified and certified maternity nurses will offer essential psychological and emotional assistance to help Emirati families navigate early parenting challenges.
The programme was announced days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector in the emirate.
