Abu Dhabi: 64 sites identified as 'unconditionally protected and preserved for future generations'

These heritage buildings cannot be demolished, instead will be given priority in maintenance and rehabilitation

Al Manhal Palace – the former home of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he planned with his closest advisers the creation of a new country and where the UAE flag was first raised simultaneously with Union House in Dubai to signal the birth of the nation on December 2, 1971 – has been included in the initial list of 64 buildings and sites in Abu Dhabi that will be “unconditionally protected and preserved for future generations”.

As part of the Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), no demolition applications will be allowed for these buildings. “Instead, priority will be given for them to be maintained and rehabilitated in accordance with their designated grade.”

The structures are part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity because of their architectural, historical, societal or scientific significance.

In a video tweeted on Wednesday, DCT Abu Dhabi said: (These) “buildings, parks and facilities tell the story of who we are and where we came from as a nation. These are landmarks that represent part of our history. They are the past that should not be forgotten”.

Diverse history

The Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative includes diverse types of buildings – a hospital, a theatre, a school, mosques, parks, hotels, markets, and several commercial buildings.

Al Manhal Palace was the first purpose-built presidential palace where the flag of the UAE was the newly-created sovereign state that joined the United Nations in 1971. Another example is Al Ibrahimi Building, an award-winning structure and one of the capital’s architectural masterpieces designed by prominent Egyptian architect Dr Farouq El Gohary. There are also large-scale developments such as Sheikh Zayed Sports City, a distinct development in Abu Dhabi’s urban planning, which hosts international and regional events in the city.

Civic responsibility

In explaining the intent of the conservation initiative, DCT Abu Dhabi chairman Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said: “Our architectural and urban heritage is an extremely important element of our recent history, which deserves to be recognised and protected.”

He also underscored: “It is our civic responsibility to guard this modern heritage, not only because of the value it holds in our collective memory as residents of this emirate, but because of the historical testimony it has in telling Abu Dhabi’s story through architectural and urban identity between the traditional past and our aspirations for the future.”

As part of the Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative, DCT Abu Dhabi will continue to survey Abu Dhabi’s built environment to identify and make an inventory of other modern heritage sites to be formally registered for protection and conservation.

The full list of the modern heritage sites include:

Al Manhal Palace

Cultural Foundation

Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand

Zayed bin Sultan The Second Mosque

The National Theatre

Former Al Jazeera Hospital

Zayed Sports City

Islamic Institute Complex (formerly UAEU)

Niqa Bin Ateej Water Tank and Park

Radisson Blu Al Ain (Hilton Al Ain)

Al Jahili Eid Prayer Grounds

Al Khalidiyah Park

Al Ain Old Central Market

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tower

Al Bateen Mall

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche (Hilton Abu Dhabi)

Hili Old Market (Shaabi Market)

Zayed Al Awwal Secondary School – Oud Al Hassa

Former Adnoc Headquarters

Al Maqta Conservation Area

Former Vehicles & Drivers Licensing Directorate

Bida’ Zayed Central Souq

Arab Monetary Fund Building

Etisalat Headquarters – Abu Dhabi

Federal National Council

Saeed Al Kalili (Al Ibrahimi Building)

Heirs of Salem Khadem Al Qubaisi Building

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Tower (Blue Tower – Union National Bank)

Hamed Centre

Hamdan Centre

Obaid Al Mazrouai

Butti Al Otaiba Building

Harib Tower

Sheraton Hotel

Le Meridien Hotel

Al Ghaf Tree Park

Airport Road Park

Armed Forces Officers Club & Conference Centre

Al Omeirah Building (Adidas)

Al Hobbara Water Tank (SBY Island)

Bida’ Zayed Pool

Liwa Rest House

Remah Rest House complex

Salman Khalifa Al Mazroei

Otaiba Building

Mesaied Khalid Al Mansoori

The Central Bank of the UAE

Al Ain Vegetable & Fish Market (Shibrat Al Ain)

City Terminal (Abu Dhabi International Airport)

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Building

Department of Economic Development

Department of Finance

Abu Dhabi Media Company

Abu Dhabi Oil Co. – Japan (ADOC)

Al Manhal Family Medicine Clinic

Al Zaab Old Fire Station

Khalifa Al Suweidi Building

Elenco Building

Former Al Dhafra Region Municipality Building

Madinat Zayed Vegetable, Meat & Fish Market – Abu Dhabi

Abu Yalee Mosque

Al Ain Old Gold Souk

Al Nyadat Eid Musalla

