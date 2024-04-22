Abu Dhabi: 200 inmates released after debt paid by donors

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 5:38 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 5:42 PM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has released 200 financially distressed inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres following the payment of their debts by a number of donors.

The donors ensured the settlement of amounts owed by nationals and residents in default on financial issues, reflecting the extent of community solidarity.

According to a post on their official Instagram handle, ADJD undersecretary, Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri emphasised the department's commitment to promote community initiatives that benefit inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres and their families.

The ADJD would "represent a continuation of the UAE's legacy of giving and humanitarian and charitable work" that always considers human rights at the forefront of its priorities.

Yousef Alabri praised the positive interaction and valuable contributions made by the donors which was instrumental in releasing insolvent inmates during the holy month of Ramadan, enabling them to return to their families and share with them the joy of celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

Alabri also pointed out the initiatives launched to support financially troubled detainees, thanks to the cooperation between the various competent authorities and contributions from members of the community.

He emphasised that these measures help to address the difficulties facing the insolvent, as they provide material and moral requirements, thus improving their quality of life. The initatives help in "lifting a burden off their shoulders, and enabling them to return to their lives and families" after paying the amounts they owe and satisfying the rights of their creditors.

