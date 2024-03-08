'A symbol of everything beautiful': UAE leaders honour all mothers, daughters, sisters on Women's Day

The Football Association added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date
For the UAE and its leaders, women are not only a symbol of love, warmth, and sacrifice — but a force that can inspire the world.
The royals on Friday took to the social media platform X to share heartfelt messages to celebrate women on International Women's Day.
The President Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged women's contributions in "shaping a more peaceful, prosperous, and vibrant future for all".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Every day, your drive to achieve progress and uplift others serves as a lasting inspiration in the UAE and around the world," he wrote in Arabic.
Women are a symbol of "everything beautiful", said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
They signify "happiness, sacrifice, life, equality, warmth, tenderness, and love", he said.
"Every year, the women of the world are more beautiful, more successful, and better... May all our mothers, sisters, and daughters remain in good health," Sheikh Mohammed added in Arabic.
Honouring the "remarkable achievements of Emirati women in various spheres of life", Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo of the President and the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak:
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, salutes "every woman who has led change in her own unique way".
"Her ambition, determination, and success serve as inspiring messages that spread hope, weave stories of achievement and dedication, and herald a future that is both brighter and greater," she said.
ALSO READ:
The Football Association added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date
The corporate tax rate shall be deducted from this percentage
VFS advises residents to apply for visas as early as when they book their tickets and stay
Sanadak, a first of its kind in the region, is the first legally established independent ombudsman unit
It brings the total to 169 tonnes since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' operation
The Gov Games was held at Dubai Festival City from February 29 to March 3
Ministry stresses need to end practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state
The three-year Islamic bond was oversubscribed 2.1 times, reaching $621 million and priced competitively at 9.625 per cent