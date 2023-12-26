A masterpiece of cinematic brilliance
The red carpet rolled out second time for a national award-winning regional movie Hellaro
MishBros Advertising and Events in collaboration with Al Mizan Group organised a regional movie premiere at Cinepolis Sharjah on November 4 and Star Cinema at Al Ghurair Center on November 5. The event celebrated the re-release of Hellaro, a Gujarati period drama set in a Kutch village, emphasising the freedom of women to express themselves.
Hellaro delivered a powerful message of empowerment and individual freedom upon its re-release after four years. The film highlights the challenges and triumphs of women in the village, urging respect for their autonomy.
The evening began with a lively dhol performance, guiding the star-studded cast and crew down a stunning red carpet entrance. An exclusive meet-and-greet and garba opportunity with the star cast heightened the excitement and added a cultural touch to the celebration.
The collaborative efforts of MishBros, along with Al Mizan Group's staunch support, made this regional premiere unforgettable. The organisers commended the dedication and commitment of the entire team, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming audience response.
The stellar cast includes Aayush Patel, producer; Abhishek Shah, writer and director; Shraddha Dangar, lead actress; Jayesh More, lead actor; and Mital Doshi, jewellery designer.
This event celebrated a cinematic masterpiece, resonating and reflecting MishBros's commitment to women's empowerment.