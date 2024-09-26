'A child may feel worthless': Doctors in UAE warn of bullying's lasting impact on kids

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:03 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM

The case of 'intense bullying' that landed 11-year-old Maryam Al Shehhi in an ICU has turned the spotlight on how insults and verbal abuse could seriously affect a child. Doctors and specialists said the physical and psychological impact of such incidents could linger for a long time.

Bullying could weaken children's immune systems or lead to heart issues, in addition to other long-term impact on mental health, experts warned.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Emirati girl Al Shehhi — who faced relentless bullying during and after taking part in a reality show — lost 5kg in just seven days and her blood sugar levels spiked due to type 1 diabetes. She collapsed and spent a week in the hospital.

Bullying trigger's a child's biological stress response, said Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad, a psychiatrist at Thumbay University Hospital.

“When this response is prolonged, it can weaken the immune system and increase inflammation. Chronic stress is also linked to cardiovascular issues due to increased blood pressure and heart rate," said Dr Ahmadiazad.

'A child may feel worthless'

On top of physical health impact, bullying could have lasting psychological effects, too.

Children who have been bullied are also prone to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

Anxiety and depression often lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms, including eating disorders, said Dr Ahmadiazad.

“Some children may restrict food intake or binge-eat to manage their emotions, contributing to eating disorders,” he said.

These issues manifest in ways that deeply affect both social and academic performance.

“A child bullied for their appearance may feel worthless and avoid social situations,” the doctor added. “They might also experience physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, or insomnia due to stress.”

Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad

Warning signs for parents

Parents need to be vigilant in recognising signs that their child may be struggling with the effects of bullying.

“Look for changes in behaviour, such as withdrawing from friends or activities they used to enjoy,” said Dr Ahmadiazad. “Increased anxiety, frequent complaints of headaches or stomach aches, and changes in eating or sleeping patterns can be red flags.”

Early intervention is crucial. “If parents notice signs of self-harm or expressions of worthlessness, professional help should be sought immediately,” the doctor added.