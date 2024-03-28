95% discount, Dh10,000 daily prizes: 3 day sale in UAE to begin tomorrow

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 5:15 PM

UAE residents can get their Eid shopping done without leaving their couches and get up to 95 per cent off some of their favourite brands. The three day Great Online Sale (GOS), which kicks off on Friday, March 29, will see more than 70 online retailers discounts on several items including electronics, fashion, and kids brands.

“Eid Al Fitr is a time when residents shop for various items including gifts and clothes,” said Mohammed Feras, Vice President Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). “That is why Ramadan is one of the key occasions in our calendar. It is a great opportunity for residents to get some good deals and for local and global retailers to help people their brands.”

Mohammed said it was a great time for residents to finish their Eid shopping. “Whether they want to buy Eid gifts or redecorate their house with new furniture or buy new clothes for the festive season, there are plenty of offers out there,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to take advantage of these great prices and sales.”

Great success

According to Mohammed, the second edition of the GOS has bigger and better than last year’s. “In 2023, we had to reach out to several online retailers including Amazon, Azadea, Noon, Namshi, Mall of the Emirates and 6th street,” he said. “We brought 65 platforms on board for the sale. This year we have a total of 77 platforms.”

Mohammed said one of the reasons for the increase in participants was the huge success of the sale. “Our participating retailers reported an increase in sale of 85 percent during that week,” he said. “This consolidated the fact that the online sale was really popular. So this year, we had a lot of retailers approaching us to participate in it.”

Apart from offering a huge discount, the GOS is also offering several prizes to participants. “Shoppers can log on to the Great Online Sale website and register their details,” he said. “Once they do that, they will get a promo code which will give them additional discounts with many retailers. Their names will also go into a lucky draw that will take place once a day, each day of the sale. One lucky person will win Dh10,000 every day.”

