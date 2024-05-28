UAE: 8-month-old saved after choking on biscuit; doctors tell what parents can do

Photo for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:12 AM

The timely intervention of two nurses at a clinic in Dubai saved the life of an infant after the eight-month-old choked on biscuit dipped in milk.

Emirati mother KAS had no idea what to do when her baby started to turn blue. In a panic-stricken state, she rushed the child to the closest Aster clinic at Aswaq Mall, which had already closed for the day.

Nurses Anjali Somarajan and Vidhya Prasad were waiting for a taxi outside the clinic, when the mother rushed the child. “We checked the baby’s response,” said Anjali. “The baby was conscious, but she was unable to cry or breathe.”

Sensing the urgency of the situation, they immediately unlocked the doors of the clinic and began emergency procedures. “We gave five taps on the shoulder and a bit of the biscuit came out,” said Vidya. After multiple attempts, the baby threw up all the blockage and began crying as all the adults heaved a sigh of relief. After stabilising the infant, they directed the mother to the nearest hospital for further evaluation and care.

Dangers of choking

Doctors are advising parents to be very vigilant with young children to prevent instances of choking, which could be fatal.

“Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under five globally,” said Dr Sudha Rao, specialist paediatrics, Aster Royal Clinic Downtown. “In the USA, one child dies every five days due to choking, with about 75 per cent of these cases involving children under three.”

She said it was important for parents to learn life-saving skills. “For infants under one year, administer back blows and chest thrusts and for children over one year, perform the Heimlich Manoeuvre,” she said. “Learn these techniques in advance so you're prepared if an emergency arises. It is imperative to be aware of some preventive strategies and life-saving skills such as Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).”

She added that the most important thing during a choking event, specifically in children, is to act quickly and confidently. “Every second counts in a choking emergency,” she said.

Parents have to be careful