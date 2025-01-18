7 UAE mosques renamed Al Nakhwah to mark 3rd year of Houthi attack

Seven mosques across the UAE were renamed Al Nakhwah to commemorate the day when the country showed the world its gallantry in face of Houthi drone attack in 2022.

'Al Nakhwah', an Arabic word, carries several connotations. It means gallantry and chivalry. It captures one's "ability to endure hardships to help others" — which embodies how the UAE responded to the Houthi attack.

"January 17 is a day that immortalises the chivalry of the nation, the unity of its people, and the strength of the state. It marks a day when the UAE put an end to terrorism and aggression," said Dr Omar Habtoor Al-Derei, head of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat.

He added that renaming the mosques "ensures that the nation’s mosques remain cultural fortresses from which people draw the meanings of cooperation and positive solidarity to preserve the country and its cultural heritage".

A key road in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City, Al Asayil St, has also been renamed Al Nakhwah St to mark the third anniversary of the attack that shook the emirate.