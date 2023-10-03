7 summits in 7 months: Dubai-based Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani sets new record

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 8:59 PM

Dubai resident Naila Kiani has successfully submitted China’s Cho Oyu mountain, the sixth-highest peak in the world. This is Kiani’s seventh 8,000-metre peak in just seven months, setting a new record for Pakistan and UAE.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have achieved this milestone. Thanks to my family, friends, fellow climbers, and sponsor Bard Foundation, who’ve made this possible,” Naila said after achieving the feat. She secured permits for conquering the two Chinese mountains – Shishapangma and Cho Oyu – in September, which is an intricate and highly regulated process.

Located on the Nepal-Tibet border, Cho Oyu is just 20 kilometres from Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. She scaled Cho Oyu along with Sirbaz Khan and six other mountaineers, becoming the first Pakistani duo to achieve the feat.

Originally from Pakistan, Kiani is on a mission to reach 14 peaks. A resident of UAE for eight years, she is the mother of two children and a professional banker.

“We are proud of you,” Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, said after she conquered the Chinese peak.

The ambassador recently awarded Naila and praised her for her remarkable achievement, saying she is a role model for women.

He termed her as a role model for young and dynamic Pakistani women across the world who have effectively followed her passion whilst successfully meeting her familial and professional commitments.

Naila's achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a source of pride for her nation, Pakistan and her country of residence, UAE. Her record-breaking climbs serve as an inspiration to women, especially mothers and mountaineers worldwide, demonstrating that with determination and perseverance, extraordinary accomplishments are within reach.

She recently made a trip to Kathmandu, Nepal, where she summited Manaslu mountain, becoming the first Pakistani woman to reach the 8,163-metre peak. She has also successfully conquered Nanga Parbat, K2 and Mount Everest.

