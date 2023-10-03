7 summits in 7 months: Dubai-based Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani sets new record

300m-high dune, drifting: How UAE's Liwa festival has become a playground for giant four-wheelers
Hundreds of cars, SUVs and bikes gather in Liwa to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, showcasing their skills and passion for racing
Dubai resident Naila Kiani has successfully submitted China’s Cho Oyu mountain, the sixth-highest peak in the world. This is Kiani’s seventh 8,000-metre peak in just seven months, setting a new record for Pakistan and UAE.
“I am thrilled and humbled to have achieved this milestone. Thanks to my family, friends, fellow climbers, and sponsor Bard Foundation, who’ve made this possible,” Naila said after achieving the feat. She secured permits for conquering the two Chinese mountains – Shishapangma and Cho Oyu – in September, which is an intricate and highly regulated process.
Located on the Nepal-Tibet border, Cho Oyu is just 20 kilometres from Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. She scaled Cho Oyu along with Sirbaz Khan and six other mountaineers, becoming the first Pakistani duo to achieve the feat.
Originally from Pakistan, Kiani is on a mission to reach 14 peaks. A resident of UAE for eight years, she is the mother of two children and a professional banker.
“We are proud of you,” Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, said after she conquered the Chinese peak.
The ambassador recently awarded Naila and praised her for her remarkable achievement, saying she is a role model for women.
He termed her as a role model for young and dynamic Pakistani women across the world who have effectively followed her passion whilst successfully meeting her familial and professional commitments.
Naila's achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a source of pride for her nation, Pakistan and her country of residence, UAE. Her record-breaking climbs serve as an inspiration to women, especially mothers and mountaineers worldwide, demonstrating that with determination and perseverance, extraordinary accomplishments are within reach.
She recently made a trip to Kathmandu, Nepal, where she summited Manaslu mountain, becoming the first Pakistani woman to reach the 8,163-metre peak. She has also successfully conquered Nanga Parbat, K2 and Mount Everest.
ALSO READ:
Hundreds of cars, SUVs and bikes gather in Liwa to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, showcasing their skills and passion for racing
The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
He has brought the name of UAE to greater heights – figuratively and literally
The event will be held on January 10 and 11
Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The astronaut's name was repeated in several of the nominations they received for the post, the UAE VP revealed
Court has begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing
'The brothers were extremely close to each other, and the [deceased] was absolutely heartbroken,' says social worker