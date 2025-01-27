'600 trees planted daily': Dubai saw 57% rise in green spaces in 2024

In a massive green feat, as many as 216,500 trees were planted across Dubai in 2024 — a 17 per cent rise from 2023. This translates to an average of 600 trees being planted every day last year, said the Dubai Municipality.

The emirate's green spaces also expanded by 391.5 hectares — a 57 per cent growth from 2023 — owing to afforestation and landscaping efforts.

Further, the Dubai Municipality, as part of its broader greening initiatives, planted 5.3 million seedlings of flowers and ornamental plants while replacing 45 million seasonal flowers across three cycles throughout the year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the diverse range of trees that Dubai Municipality planted were indigenous species such as Ghaf, Sidr, and Samar, as well as ornamental trees like neem, olive, Indian jasmine, and various palm varieties.

Evergreen species such as Washingtonia, Bismarckia, Poinciana, Pongamia, and Acacia franciana have also been introduced to enhance the emirate’s green canopy.

Under the Dubai Green Project, as many as 165 beautification projects were implemented in residential and urban areas, main and secondary roads, bridge intersections, public parks, recreational facilities, and family squares.

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The beautification and planting projects implemented by Dubai Municipality reflect our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s sustainability and aesthetic appeal.”

He added: “Through sustainable and innovative urban planning, we strive to strike a balance between modern agricultural practices and the unique character that defines our emirate. Our vision is to enhance the quality of life in Dubai for both residents and visitors by expanding green spaces, improving air and soil quality, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and preserving biodiversity.”

Dubai Municipality's 2024 projects included landscaping and greening key intersections and bridges such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Jamayel Street, Al Khawaneej Street, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street.