UAE: Now, rail-less trains operate on weekdays in Abu Dhabi

The Automated Rapid Transit (ART) – the rail-less hi-tech transport system – has started operation on weekdays with extended hours, signifying its growing popularity among commuters.
The pilot phase of the innovative and sustainable ARTs, launched in October last year, connects Reem Mall and Marina Mall. While initially it operated from Friday to Sunday between 10 am and 3 pm, the tram-like eco-friendly mode of transport has started service on weekdays now. Currently, the ARTs are running from Monday to Friday with the last service extended till 8 pm.
Commuters told Khaleej Times that the air-conditioned ARTs have recently started operating on weekdays.
“ART service has started service on working days. I think it’s been more than a month now. Earlier, it was available only on weekends. It’s a big relief amid this harsh summer weather. I often try to use it as it is more comfortable compared to a public bus. I can avoid the rush during peak hours. Also, Reem Island is a busy route in the evening. So, ARTs are a convenient option,” said Paul Alfredo, who works in Reem Island and resides in an apartment on Electra Street, which is served by the ART.
The smart mobility solution employs the state-of-the-art technologies and can transport 200 passengers. Operating on a 27km-route between Reem Mall to Marina Mall, it stops at popular destinations like Marina Square, the Galleria Al Maryah Island, Qasr Al Hosn, Khalidiya Park, Sheikha Fatima Park, the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, hospitals like NMC Specialty and LLH, and hotels including City Seasons Al Hamra, Sheraton Al Khalidiya and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.
Yassin Aref, an expat who works in Reem Mall, pointed out that the extension of ARTs on working days has brought a huge relief to people like him.
“I was dependent on bus no. 63, which cuts through Electra Street. It was the only bus operating between Reem Mall and the city. So, I am happy to be able to travel on this during working days. However, its 60-minute frequency is an issue. You have to wait an hour for the next service,” Aref said.
