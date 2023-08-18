207 UAE residents moved to temporary homes after massive fire hits Ajman building

Screengrab

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 2:03 PM

The Ajman Police have provided emergency housing to 207 individuals affected by a fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building in the emirate last week.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Captain Rashid Hamdan Al Nuaimi from Ajman Police General HQ said authorities spared no effort to help those affected by the fire accident in Al Nuaimiya 3 area, on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Sixteen flats were affected and 13 parked vehicles were damaged due to falling burning debris, he added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed but no injuries were reported and authorities evacuated residents of the building immediately.

The Ajman Police teamed up with Emirates Red Crescent, Ajman Transport Authority and other partners to provide temporary accommodation to 207 individuals.

Maj Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director-General of Ajman Police Operations, urged residents to comply with safety precautions and be cautious of anything that could cause fire, especially in residential buildings.

