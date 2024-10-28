2 UAE relief planes land in Beirut with gift for Lebanese mothers from 'Mother of the Nation'

Photo: WAM

Two relief planes from the UAE as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign landed in Beirut airport, with one of them carrying a contribution for the women of Lebanon from the 'Mother of the Nation' Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Each plane was loaded with 40 tonnes of supplies for Lebanese women suffering from the consequences of the ongoing conflict. The UAE is continuing its humanitarian response to provide relief to the people of Lebanon.

The message accompanying the contribution from the Mother of the Nation said, "Dear mothers of Lebanon, our hearts are with you in all circumstances and times. The UAE was and still is with Lebanon, hoping for stability and security."

Commenting on the contribution from 'the Mother of the Nation', Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stressed the keenness of Sheikha Fatima to support the women of Lebanon and stand by them in their difficult hour in tune with the humanitarian principles of the country.

Al Shamsi explained that the values of Emirati humanitarianism are an integral part of the legacy left behind by the founder the late Sheikh Zayed, who stressed the need for speedy response to peoples and nations facing the repercussions of conflicts and disasters anywhere in the world regardless of their origin, colour, faith, nationality or race.