2 UAE relief planes land in Beirut with gift for Lebanese mothers

Photo: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs/X

Two relief planes landed in Beirut airport, carrying 80 tonnes of supplies for Lebanese women suffering from the consequences of the ongoing conflict.

It is part of the 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign, which is supported by 'Mother of the Nation' Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian response to provide relief to the people of Lebanon.

This is the second batch of relief supplies sent by the UAE to support Lebanese women. The first batch, carrying 80 tonnes, had arrived in Beirut on Monday, October 28.

So far, four planes, carrying 160 tonnes of aid and supplies, have landed in Beirut.