190 captives released after UAE's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine

The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 190 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,558.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the governments of Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE's mediation endeavors, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process. These efforts reflect the UAE's commitment to being a reliable mediator and supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries.
The Ministry emphasised that the success of the new mediation, the sixth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides.
Furthermore, the authority affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue and de-escalation as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.
Notably, since the beginning of this year, the UAE's mediation efforts have succeeded in completing five exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and Russia in December 2022.
