190 captives released after UAE mediation between Russia, Ukraine

File Photo

The UAE has successfully mediated a new exchange of captives between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 190 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 2,184.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation and responsiveness to the UAE's mediation endeavours, which contributed to the success of the prisoner exchange despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war.

The success of the mediation efforts reflect the trust of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in the UAE, as well as their appreciation of the UAE's role in supporting a diplomatic path to resolve the current crisis between the two countries.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of the latest mediation, the ninth since the beginning of 2024, demonstrates the cooperative and friendly relations between the UAE and both countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation.

The UAE also aims to support all initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis, including on refugees and captives.