180 nations, 1 country: Why UAE culture is unlike 'anywhere else in the world'

The UAE, specifically Dubai, has a very interesting social fabric of people from over 180 countries which allows everyone to retain their own practices and identity and co-exist without integrating into the UAE culture, said Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said.

“Culture is a very important part of the social fabric. It is the thread that connects communities. It formulates identity, creates values, connects and brings people together. Within UAE, and specifically Dubai, there is a very interesting social fabric of people of over 180 nations that are living and working in Dubai. They’re living very cohesively in the society," Sheikha Latifa said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"This is a different model than anywhere else in the world because they don’t have to integrate with the culture of the UAE to co-exist with the people but are respected for retaining their own cultural identity and their own cultural practice and celebrated for it,” she added.

“We have a lot of different cultural celebrations that we share with them in Dubai from all over the world. We celebrate Diwali and Christmas and celebrate national events and cultural celebrations as well. This really contributes to the identity of how Dubai operates and presents a very unique way of doing things,” she said during the panel discussion on the topic of 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.

One goal

She elaborated that there is “one overarching goal within the government of UAE, specifically the government of Dubai, that feeds every strategy and every plan and that is the happiness and well-being of people of Dubai and creating a better quality of life for the people of Dubai.”

Sheikha Latifa said: "When we set out to formulate our strategies or plans, we have two options – the first is to look at what everyone else has done and benchmark again best practices and achieve what everyone else has achieved already. The second – which is what we opted to do – is to re-look at the industry and look at what our people need.”

Strong private sector trust

Sheikha Latifa also pointed out that Dubai greatly emphasises public-private partnerships and this has resulted in a very strong trust of the private sector in the government.

"In every meeting that I have been in with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, he has emphasised the importance of working with the private sector. From my experience, the government is now in a position where it is moving just as fast – if not faster – than the private sector," she said during the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davis.

She added that due to all the investments that the government has put into infrastructure across different industries like digital, AI and new technologies, it has gained the trust of the private sector.

"In my culture industry, most – if not all – initiatives are executed by the private sector. This is hugely due to the trust that they have in government."