The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day to meet the needs of about 300,000 people
As many as 153 employers were fined up to Dh50,000 after their domestic workers were caught working for others, authorities said on Thursday.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said it had also blocked the files of these employers over the violation. The illegal practices were recorded during the authorities' UAE-wide inspections over the past two months.
In its advisory, Mohre warned employers against taking in illegal domestic workers or hiring those who work for others without settling their status.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“This is an explicit violation of legislations and poses health and social risks to employers and their families,” the ministry said.
The employers involved in these practices are now facing administrative penalties. They won't be able to apply for new domestic worker permits and their case will be referred to the Public Prosecution, which issues legal and financial sanctions, including a fine of up to Dh50,000.
Under a federal decree law issued in 2022, domestic workers are not allowed to work without permits. They also cannot take up other jobs without complying with certain conditions and settling their status. The same measures will also be taken against the companies that employ them.
“We call on employers to deal exclusively with licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies, which can be found listed on the Mohre’s official website and social media pages,” the ministry said.
“These agencies operate under the ministry’s supervision, which serves to guarantee outstanding services for employers, including Emirati and resident families.”
Residents are urged to report illegal practices or any feedback regarding domestic worker recruitment agencies by dialling 600590000.
ALSO READ:
The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day to meet the needs of about 300,000 people
Some are not keen or will have a muted one because of what's happening in Gaza
Police did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman
'Her efforts prove that any action, no matter how small, can have a significant contribution to the nation,' authorities say
I will now be able to secure my children’s future and provide them with quality education, Shabana Unni said
A Pakistani driver, whose wife just gave birth, was also among the lucky trio who got richer by Dh100,000
The landmark surgery was made possible thanks to a liver donation from the family of a brain-dead individual
Mohammed purchased tickets during the special promotion and won the big prize