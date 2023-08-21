12-year-old Dubai student writes memoir about city transforming into modern paradise

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 3:32 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 10:38 PM

This student in Dubai is just 12 years old, but has been witness to how the emirate transformed in just a little over a decade since he was born. The boy, who has lived in the UAE all his life, has paid tribute to Dubai’s vision by penning a book.

Yaash Chopra said he remembers going desert camping in the golden sands of Dubai along the Emirates Road. On one side were wild trees and camels grazing, while on the other side, it was a vast desert. Now this site is dotted with camping sites for families, huge trees, residential properties, and kids' community centres.

Similarly, he remembers strolling around Dubai Creek, watching old ships sailing past him. Now this area has been transformed into a modern retail and F&B street.

The city’s transformation has served as the inspiration for the boy’s second book, 'Upon the Wings of a Falcon: My Unforgettable Childhood'.

“My book highlights the iconic monuments and events such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Museum of the Future, Ski Dubai, Ferrari World and the remarkable Expo event in Dubai. The book also speaks about how well the pandemic was managed in Dubai. Looking back, it feels like we were blessed to be in Dubai,” Chopra said.

The book also highlights why the kids of Dubai are making global imprints around the world because of the excellence they see here.

“The highlight is the success journey of the nation that is endless and keep evolving,” says the young author.

A student of Jumeirah College, the boy feels blessed and proud to be born and brought up in the country of opportunities. He has dedicated his book to the visionary Rulers of the country.

The student published his first book — 'When the Unknown Became Known' – at the age of 10.

“One day, I was reading a book and felt the author should write more. That gave me the courage to try to write what I feel. My book showed the world how Dubai has so much to offer to children. How the Dubai has grown and why it’s the best place to live in. I love Dubai and dedicate this book to its great Rulers. People should read it as gives insight into the evolution of the Emirates and its leaders’ dreams coming true. Parents should know what their kids feel like being brought up here and how thankful they are.”

Chopra loves to imagine, write, and read news and mystery books. Michael Morpurgo is one of his favourites. “I also like biographies and have read about sportsmen and presidents,” says the young author, who spares time to read at least two books of his interest every week.

“I have exposure to everything one can in this world – the best food, the best education, best activities, so many nationalities. The list is endless.”

