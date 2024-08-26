Watch: 19-year-old pilot on solo 'record-breaking' mission makes 'unforgettable' landing in Dubai, plans to meet cancer patients

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

19-year-old Ethan Guo, a pilot on a record-breaking mission to become the youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents, has landed in Dubai. His journey is motivated by a noble cause, as he aims to raise $1 million for childhood cancer research and treatment.

During his stay in the city, Guo plans to explore cancer research centres, meet with patients at local hospitals, and interact with students to spread awareness about the importance of fighting childhood cancer.

As part of his journey, Guo made brief stops in Doha and Riyadh, before flying to Dubai on August 25. The 19-year-old pilot landed in the ExecuJet middle East terminal at Dubai International Airport. Reflecting on his experiences in the Arabian cities, he expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he received. “I was welcomed with open arms in Riyadh. The kindness and generosity of the Arabs left a lasting impression on me. I was expecting the same warmth in Dubai, and the welcome was extraordinary,” he said.

Watch here a video of the young pilot's solo journey:

After a two-hour flight from Doha, Guo was in awe as he approached the UAE, and got his first glimpse of Abu Dhabi’s skyline. “The buildings along the seaside were massive, and the infrastructure was stunning. It was a unique blend of urban development and natural desert landscapes,” said Guo.

Bird's eye view of Dubai

As he flew closer to Dubai, his excitement grew. The first structure that caught his eye was the towering Burj Khalifa. “I saw this incredibly tall structure in the distance and was momentarily confused about what it could be. When I realized it was the Burj Khalifa, I was amazed. From the sky, it looks like a giant structure reaching up to touch the clouds,” said Guo.

But the Burj Khalifa was not the only sight that left him spellbound. As he was approaching Dubai International Airport, the iconic Palm Islands came into view. “The Palm Islands are a marvel of engineering. I have seen pictures, but witnessing them from above was something else entirely. The level of detail and the size of it all left me speechless,” he added.

For Guo, the landing in Dubai was an unforgettable experience. Directed by air traffic control to approach from the land side, he had a panoramic view of the entire city as he descended to hit the runway. “It was breathtaking to see the entire city sprawled out beneath me. The tallest building on my left, the massive airport ahead, and the beautifully carved roads all around – it was a landing I will never forget,” said Guo.

Guo will spend the next three days in Dubai, where he plans to visit several hospitals, interact with doctors, and explain his mission to them. He is particularly interested in learning about the advanced research being conducted in Dubai’s cancer centres. “Dubai is known for its rapid development, and I am eager to see how that extends to medical research. I want to understand how they are tackling cancer, and I hope to share some of these insights with the communities I will be visiting,” said Guo.

