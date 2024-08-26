Watch: 19-year-old pilot on solo 'record-breaking' mission makes 'unforgettable' landing in Dubai, plans to meet cancer patients

From water activities to land-based gems, there’s a lot to do in this archipelago
19-year-old Ethan Guo, a pilot on a record-breaking mission to become the youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents, has landed in Dubai. His journey is motivated by a noble cause, as he aims to raise $1 million for childhood cancer research and treatment.
During his stay in the city, Guo plans to explore cancer research centres, meet with patients at local hospitals, and interact with students to spread awareness about the importance of fighting childhood cancer.
As part of his journey, Guo made brief stops in Doha and Riyadh, before flying to Dubai on August 25. The 19-year-old pilot landed in the ExecuJet middle East terminal at Dubai International Airport. Reflecting on his experiences in the Arabian cities, he expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he received. “I was welcomed with open arms in Riyadh. The kindness and generosity of the Arabs left a lasting impression on me. I was expecting the same warmth in Dubai, and the welcome was extraordinary,” he said.
Watch here a video of the young pilot's solo journey:
After a two-hour flight from Doha, Guo was in awe as he approached the UAE, and got his first glimpse of Abu Dhabi’s skyline. “The buildings along the seaside were massive, and the infrastructure was stunning. It was a unique blend of urban development and natural desert landscapes,” said Guo.
As he flew closer to Dubai, his excitement grew. The first structure that caught his eye was the towering Burj Khalifa. “I saw this incredibly tall structure in the distance and was momentarily confused about what it could be. When I realized it was the Burj Khalifa, I was amazed. From the sky, it looks like a giant structure reaching up to touch the clouds,” said Guo.
But the Burj Khalifa was not the only sight that left him spellbound. As he was approaching Dubai International Airport, the iconic Palm Islands came into view. “The Palm Islands are a marvel of engineering. I have seen pictures, but witnessing them from above was something else entirely. The level of detail and the size of it all left me speechless,” he added.
For Guo, the landing in Dubai was an unforgettable experience. Directed by air traffic control to approach from the land side, he had a panoramic view of the entire city as he descended to hit the runway. “It was breathtaking to see the entire city sprawled out beneath me. The tallest building on my left, the massive airport ahead, and the beautifully carved roads all around – it was a landing I will never forget,” said Guo.
Guo will spend the next three days in Dubai, where he plans to visit several hospitals, interact with doctors, and explain his mission to them. He is particularly interested in learning about the advanced research being conducted in Dubai’s cancer centres. “Dubai is known for its rapid development, and I am eager to see how that extends to medical research. I want to understand how they are tackling cancer, and I hope to share some of these insights with the communities I will be visiting,” said Guo.
As the schools in Dubai are reopening after the summer vacation, Guo is also planning to engage with students. He believes that educating the younger generation about the importance of health and the fight against cancer is crucial. “Children are the future, and it’s important for them to understand the impact of diseases like cancer. I am looking forward to visiting schools here in Dubai and raising awareness among students,” Guo said.
Guo’s journey is not just about flying; it’s about making a difference. His passion for aviation began at the age of 13, and by 17, he had already earned his private pilot license, logging over 700 hours of flight time. However, the true inspiration for his mission came from a personal tragedy.
“My cousin was diagnosed with blood cancer when he was 18. It was devastating for our family, and it made me realize how crucial it is to support cancer research. That’s when I decided to use my passion for flying to help make a difference,” said Guo.
Guo hopes to set a world record for the youngest person flying solo to all seven continents and, more importantly, to inspire others to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer. “Setting a world record is a goal, but the real achievement will be raising awareness and funds for cancer research. If I can make even a small difference, it will all be worth it,” said Guo.
Guo began his journey on May 31, taking off from Geneva, Switzerland. Over the past months, he had a stopover in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar; his next stop after Dubai will be Karachi in Pakistan and New Delhi in India. The 19-year-old will continue his journey to China, Australia and Japan, before crossing the Northern Pacific to Alaska, then continuing through Canada and the US, with plans to reach South America and Antarctica eventually. He will be stopping over in nearly 60 countries in total and will cover more than 80,000 kilometers.
