UAE: Visa delays, high airfares push more residents to cancel travel plans, opt for staycations

Amid rising airfares and limited visa availability for popular destinations, several UAE residents are shelving travel plans and looking into local options for winter holidays. Staycations and unique 'seacation' experiences have become the top alternatives.

Instead of waiting endlessly for visa appointments and digging deep into their savings to pay for expensive flight tickets, many expats and families would rather book a room at a luxury hotel, explore theme parks, or even go on a cruise from one emirate to another, experts said.

Flying to some European and Asian destinations have become too costly, in terms of time and money, so residents are now exploring options that are closer to home, they added.

"The ease of access, attractive packages, and the appeal of family-friendly activities are also driving this demand," said Rashida Zahid, VP of operations at Musafir.com.

Airfares to some destinations nearly doubled

Airfares from Dubai to several popular destinations have nearly doubled for the holiday season, based on an analysis conducted by Khaleej Times.

For instance, direct flights from Dubai to Amsterdam at the end of December start at Dh 2,344, but if you're travelling on the same route in March, the price drops to Dh1,600.

Similarly, airfares to Italy have surged to Dh2,556 in December for flights with one stopover, compared to Dh1,524 in March. To the east, the cheapest direct flight from Dubai to Indonesia in late December is Dh 2,085, whereas the same flight in March and April ranges between Dh1,200 and Dh1,800.

Visa challenges

Visas are another issue. For some countries, waiting for an appointment alone could take two months to an entire year.

“The availability of appointments for US visas goes beyond a year, and Schengen visa processing times vary but are typically longer than two months,” said Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for outbound travel at Wisefox Tourism. “This has prompted many residents to reconsider their travel plans and opt for domestic holidays instead.”

Zahid agreed, saying "visa delays, especially for European destinations, have affected many UAE residents' travel plans".

Planning a seacation?

There has been a spike in interest in local travel options, particularly staycations and seacations, said travel experts.

Cruises within the UAE have become popular as they offer a "unique, hassle-free experience", said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tourism.

“With two-night packages from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, travellers can enjoy world-class entertainment, luxury accommodations, and gourmet dining without needing visas or flights. It is becoming the go-to choice for residents seeking a memorable holiday within the country," he added.

Resort World Cruises, a new entrant, has seen strong demand, Zahid said. "Meanwhile, established lines like Costa and MSC continue to see high popularity with their attractive packages." ‘Save over Dh6,000’ with staycation Family-friendly resorts in Fujairah, desert escapes in Al Ain, and adventure-packed mountain retreats in Hatta are among the most sought-after destinations for UAE residents, travel agents said. “Residents increasingly seek unique experiences within the UAE, from beach resorts to desert retreats," said Shamsheed. Hotel room rates, however, are always high during winter, he said. "But they save over Dh6,000 opting out to have a staycation in the UAE and not opting to fly to European destinations." High demand is seen particularly for Dubai resorts wuth exclusive pools and theme park access, said Zahid. “Ras Al Khaimah is popular for its nature-driven getaways, while Abu Dhabi continues to attract visitors to its luxurious beachfront resorts, serene desert retreats, and the popular Yas Island with its theme parks,” she added. ALSO READ: Dubai: How can residents claim money deposited for a staycation with local hotels? UAE: Need a holiday to recover from vacation? How residents can prolong relaxation period