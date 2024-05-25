UAE travellers value unique experiences over affordability, survey finds

File photo

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Creating a travel experience that meets client expectations is more important than the ‘price’ for UAE-based travellers, according to a recent survey. Travel advisors also emphasised that luxury travellers in the country and the wider region are increasingly seeking ‘exclusivity.’

Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso, said that the outcomes of a latest study undertaken by his company, in collaboration with YouGov, highlighted that 55 per cent of travellers across markets, including the UAE, said a ‘customised travel experience’ was more dear to them than the price.

Matthew D. Upchurch

This is particularly high for travellers based in UAE with 61 per cent of people prioritising the same. In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, 62 per cent of travellers also desire this.

Upchurch said, “35 per cent of high-net worth travellers are travelling for cultural reasons, 30 per cent are looking for adventure while 13 per cent are seeking expedition travel.”

‘Value’, not price

“Talking about the expectations – the issue is ‘value’, not price. Sixty-one per cent of the travellers seek this in the UAE. Then, [we see] significant numbers in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, China, [who] want ‘value’ over price,” added Upchurch.

The other trend, he stressed, delineated a growing desire for cultural enrichment and adventurous exploration.

“Then, the other thing that people are looking for is stimulation. They want special experiences; they want either cultural learning or to participate (in some activity). They just don't want to be observers. That's something that we've seen a lot. People want cultural reasons and adventure expeditions,” added Upchurch.

Beyond usual offerings

Affluent travellers from the UAE desire distinctive, tailored experiences which go beyond the usual offerings, other industry experts reiterate.

Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com, said, “High-value UAE travellers crave unique experiences beyond the mainstream. They seek luxury resort stays or high-end hotels with personalised services. These travellers are also drawn to exploring niche destinations and venturing off the beaten path to discover hidden gems. Exploring cultures and immersing themselves in local communities is a valuable aspect for them, while wellness retreats are highly sought-after – catering to their well-being."

Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com

Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, added, “We have a mixed variety of travellers that visit us. But for the foremost travellers visiting the UAE always expect a service level higher than any other country. We get requests from asking for a bedroom to be changed to an office, changing the mattress because it’s not firm enough, or even arranging a private jet to fly out. It’s our jobs as custodians of the Dubai brand to ensure we ‘wow’ every guest that stays with us.”