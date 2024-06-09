UAE: Top 10 summer destinations for residents with airfares starting at Dh441

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 8:20 AM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 8:31 AM

As most schools in the UAE prepare to wrap up the final semester by July 1 for a two-month break, many families are gearing up for summer travel. According to an online marketplace, travellers have begun making plans weeks in advance in anticipation of the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, followed by the summer break.

So, where are residents flying to this summer? Based on Wego's data, the most sought-after international destinations for UAE travellers are Egypt, India, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Thailand, Lebanon, Turkey, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mamoun Hmedan, chief business officer of Wego, said: "This trend reflects the desire of many travellers to visit their friends and relatives in their home country during the summer. Most of these countries are notably visa-free for GCC nationals.

"With airfares rising during the summer period, it is important to plan and book trips as early as possible to get the best deals."

The travel booking site has observed a jump in summer airfares to almost all these popular destinations compared to the same period early this year. Average flight prices are now 42.72 per cent more expensive for flights to Egypt, up 64.08 per cent to Jordan, and up 32.10 per cent to India.

However, compared to last year’s summer rates, average flight prices are still cheaper. The YoY drop in average airfares to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the UAE, for example, range from 18.36 to 27.63 per cent.

According to data, destinations such as Turkey and Thailand have emerged as preferred holiday options, demonstrating travellers' interest in enjoying unique tourist experiences and exploring new cultures.

So, how much will flight tickets cost for UAE residents travelling to these destinations?

Turkey

Istanbul return flight fares start at Dh651

If you plan to travel to Turkey around the first week of July, you can expect a return flight to Istanbul for a three-week holiday of approximately Dh651 for a direct flight. However, if you wish to travel to Antalya, the cheapest airfare will be Dh1,223. If you want to experience the otherworldly Cappadocia in Central Anatolia, the most affordable flight to Nevsehir will cost you Dh1,299.

Jordan

Amman return flight fares start at Dh1,179

Renowned for Petra's ancient ruins and the Dead Sea's therapeutic waters, Jordan captivates travellers with its dramatic landscapes and stunning heritage. The cheapest airfare to Amman will cost Dh1,179. But if you fly to Jordan's only coastal city, Aqaba, the cheapest flight will cost you Dh1,612 (with 2 stopovers). Meanwhile, the best deal is available for Dh2,529.

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh return flight fares start at Dh441

Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest places in Islam, and the capital, Riyadh, seamlessly blends ancient traditions with modern development. A return flight from Riyadh starts at Dh441. But if you wish to go to Jeddah — vibrant port city on the Red Sea, known for its historic architecture, bustling souks, and modern skyline — the most affordable flight will cost you around Dh670.

Egypt:

Cairo return flight fares start at Dh1,915

If you plan to travel to Egypt around the first week of July, you can expect a return flight to Cairo from Dubai for a three-week holiday to cost approximately Dh1,915 for a direct flight. However, prioritising the fastest available flight will increase the cost to around Dh2,214. A flight to the Red Sea resort town, Sharm El Sheikh, famed for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and luxurious resorts, will be Dh1,612.

Morocco:

Casablanca return flight fares start at Dh2,274

The best deal to travel to Casablanca around the same time as mentioned above is Dh3,140; the cheapest fare will be around Dh2,274. Travelling to Rabat will be more expensive, with the best deal available for Dh3,830. Marrakech's best deal will cost visitors around Dh2,761.

Thailand:

Bangkok return flight fares start at Dh1,395

Flying out to visit some ornate shrines and vibrant street life in Bangkok? The best deal will cost you around Dh1,395. However, flying to Phuket will cost you around Dh1,898. To enjoy Chiang Mai's laid-back vibes, numerous temples and monasteries, UAE travellers will have to shell out around Dh1,772.

Pakistan:

Islamabad return flight fares start at Dh1,041