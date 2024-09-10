UAE residents save up to 45% on travel costs by booking on certain dates

The Maldives-inspired Anantara Mina Al Arab. Photo: File

From mid-October to mid-November is the best time for UAE residents to book holiday trips to save as much as 45 per cent when compared to other dates this holiday season, according to an international travel company.

“UAE residents are being more money-conscious this fall season, compared to previous periods,” travel brand Expedia said, adding: Travellers are advised to book their flights at least a month before their planned trip.

“Residents who searched between the latter half of October and mid-November reportedly saved close to 45 per cent compared to more expensive dates this season. These savings are due to be spent on top destinations, held strongly by London with searches doubling in percentages compared to the same period last year,” Expedia said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Domestically, tourists are going to the northern emirates – as they are drawn by cooler temperatures and the desire to escape the hustle and bustle of the familiar Dubai and Abu Dhabi spots.

“Ras Al Khaimah recorded an impressive 85 per cent increase in searches compared to last fall. The emirate continues to captivate visitors with its fresh offerings, such as the Maldives-inspired Anantara Mina Al Arab, set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains and nestled within 1.5km of serene mangrove lagoons,” Expedia added.

Favourite destinations

According to Expedia, there has been an increase in searches in international hotspots such as Paris (20 per cent); New York (35 per cent) and Singapore (60 per cent), “as UAE residents continue to explore these fan-favourite destinations from season to season”

Islands across the Mediterranean Sea such as Ibiza, Pattaya (Thailand) and Mykonos (Greece) are expected to have a higher influx of UAE residents, the travel company added.

Meanwhile, some UAE residents are also considering travelling to Chicago and Boston for their cooler climates.

Travel tips to get the best deals