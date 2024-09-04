UAE residents likely to spend over Dh140 billion on outbound travel and tourism this year

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:38 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 3:40 PM

Outbound spending by the UAE residents on travel and tourism will see a massive increase in 2024, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

The latest figures released by the World Travel and Tourism Council, outbound spending by UAE travellers is projected to grow 21.6 per cent to $38.31 billion (Dh140.6 billion) this year compared to $31.51 billion (Dh115.64 billion) in 2023. In 2019, UAE travellers' outbound travel and tourism spending was $28.7 billion.

The UAE's inbound and outbound travel and tourism have grown exceptionally in the post-pandemic period as countries reopened their borders for travel and tourism.

Ranked 15th, UAE residents will be the largest spenders among Arab and Middle Eastern countries this year. UAE travellers will spend more than those from Taiwan (China), Switzerland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Seeing a massive opportunity in this segment, the UAE launched a domestic tourism strategy in 2023 to capitalise on residents' growing outbound spending and focus more on staycations, especially during the summer. This would help expand the local economy and create a large number of jobs in the travel and tourism industry.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council's 2024 Economic Impact Trends Report released on Wednesday, international visitors' spending in UAE is projected to grow 9.4 per cent to $52.2 billion (Dh191.57 billion) in 2024 compared to $47.7 billion (Dh175 billion) last year. The UAE will be the 10th largest recipient globally and second in the region after Saudi Arabia (ranked 6th) in 2024.

Driven by Dubai, inbound tourism bounced back strongly in the UAE after the pandemic. In fact, the UAE was one of the first countries where the travel and tourism sector recovered to the pre-pandemic level.

"As we look forward to a record-breaking 2024, it's clear that travel and tourism are not only back on track but also set to achieve unprecedented growth. We will continue to prioritise sustainability and inclusivity, ensuring that this growth benefits everyone and protects our planet for future generations. The sector's resilience and potential for innovation continue to drive us forward," said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC.

Regional & global

The Middle East's travel and tourism sector expanded by 25.3 per cent in 2023, bringing the sector's economic contribution back to its 2019 level. This amounted to $460 billion, or 6.7 per cent of the region's economy. Similarly, employment supported by the sector increased by 11.8 per cent to reach 7.7 million jobs. This represents a growth of 3.3 per cent over the 2019 level.