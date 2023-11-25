UAE National Day holiday: 5 visa-free countries for last-minute getaways

An island is now offering Indian nationals a free-of-cost visa in a pilot project
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recently announced an update to the UAE National Day holiday. To the delight of most residents, the authority declared Monday, December 4 a public holiday.
Residents have now been scrambling to plan their last-minute getaways with friends and family.
Here are some countries where UAE residents can travel without having to worry about the hassle of applying for a visa:
Georgia
This small, quaint country is a short flight away. Take a trip to the chilly country, and make sure to enjoy the historical architecture.
Armenia
This stunning country located in the Caucasus, is a haven for those looking to explore a new culture. The country is placed between Asia and Europe and is a short three-hour flight away. Boasting of a beautiful cathedral and a remarkable monastery, the nation has several religious sites.
Azerbaijan
A very popular destination among UAE residents, Baku – the capital – is a short flight away, and a great city for a short getaway. The famous Inner City has a royal palace among several other towers and medieval architecture.
Thailand
This beachy nation is a great getaway for those who love being around the sand and sea. Aside from that, visitors can enjoy looking at the opulent royal palace and some street shopping.
Uzbekistan
Another affordable option for travellers from the UAE, Uzbekistan has several beautiful mosques. This sunny nation is still up and coming, so, you could possibly enjoy some time alone, away from tourists.
