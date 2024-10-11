Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE-India travel: Etihad announces more flights to Jaipur from December

The carrier will soon be operating 10 flights weekly between Abu Dhabi and the Indian city

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

'If we leave, we will be separated': Family living in UAE for decades desperate for visa amnesty

UAE seized over Dh2 billion in assets linked to suspicious financial activities in 2023

UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways will be boosting flights to Jaipur, Rajasthan from December 15, 2024.

The carrier will soon be operating 10 flights between Abu Dhabi and the Indian city. This announcement comes just four months after the airline began serving the route.


Recommended For You

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Watch: Heavy rains in Fujairah, cars wade through flooded roads; authorities direct traffic

‘Ratan Tata never jumped queues’: UAE business leaders share life lessons they learnt from the titan

Up to Dh50,000 fine: New UAE domestic violence law to offer victims greater protection

 

Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad said: "We’ve seen sensational demand for this service, and in response, we are giving even more love to India by increasing our weekly flights, providing the frequency and convenient timings our guests desire."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"This expansion gives Indian travellers easy access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while offering smooth connections to our global network, all with the promise of an exceptional flying experience," De added.

Travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story