UAE flights: Airline advises passengers to arrive early at airport ahead of holiday rush

Photo: File

As the winter holiday season approaches, Etihad Airways anticipates high passenger volumes at Abu Dhabi International Airport. To ensure a smooth travel experience during this busy period, guests are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the airline's array of digital solutions.

John Wright, Etihad Airways Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said: "We're welcoming a significant number of guests during the winter holiday season. Our team is fully prepared to make the journey as seamless as possible, and we encourage travellers to take advantage of our digital services and arrive early to ensure a relaxed start to their journey."

Etihad Airways offers these essential travel tips to help guests prepare for their journey:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Flight information and updates

Guests are advised to keep up to date with the latest travel information on their flight by checking the Manage My Booking section on etihad.com or the mobile app. Here they can view or make changes to their flight, select a seat, and access a range of other options.

Pre-purchase travel options

Etihad.com has a variety of pre-purchase seating and upgrade options for greater comfort while travelling during the winter holidays. 'Economy Extra Legroom' offers a generous area for guests to stretch their legs. There is also the 'Neighbour-free Seat' option for guests to choose at least 72 hours prior to departure.

Etihad Airways welcomes guests to enhance their pre-flight experience with First and Business Class Lounge access, available for purchase up to 90 minutes before departure through Manage My Booking at etihad.com. The lounges also welcome walk-in guests, subject to availability.

Baggage policy

Economy Class guests are permitted 7kg of carry-on baggage, while First and Business Class guests can bring up to 12kg. Cabin baggage must not exceed the dimensions of 50cm height, 25cm depth, and 40cm width. Additional baggage allowance can be purchased at special rates through Etihad's website or mobile app before departure.

Check-in

Guests can easily check-in online using etihad.com or the mobile app, and then take their luggage to one of the many automated self-service bag drops at the terminal. The facility allows guests to weigh and tag their bags and collect their boarding pass – all in under a minute.

For added convenience over the winter period, a number of offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities are available. Customers using these will be offered 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles from 28 November to 27 December:

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (open 24-hours)

The Fountains – YAS Mall (open from 10am to 10pm)

Mussafah (open from 10am to 10pm) 38 Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia-11, Behind Al Madina Hypermarket