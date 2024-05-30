UAE: Discover a serene retreat in the heart of Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 6:53 PM

While Abu Dhabi has undergone a continued reinvention over the past two decades to become one of the world’s leading tourist hotspots, there has always been one constant, iconic area that has continued to lead the way as the go-to destination of the Emirate and the city: The Corniche.

Famous landmarks, hotels and rendezvous points have come and gone along the stretch during this golden era for Middle East travel, and the evolution of the area has seen more and more high-end companies join the party, looking to make one’s stay in the UAE capital even more memorable, and rub shoulders with the likes of the famous Emirates Palace.

Families, couples and friends are all coming to Abu Dhabi in increased numbers year-on-year, and the demand, competition and five-star standards has never been higher.

One of the front-runners as we hit the summer months of 2024 has to be the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Resort, catering to those looking for a romantic getaway, a break with the chums or a well-earned treat for the family at a serene retreat in the heart of the city.

With views across the Corniche, plush suites and expansive balconies, and the blue seas (with a private beach and clever breakwater that allows for waist-high paddling), Rixos’ addition to the scene allows for tranquil relaxation by pool or sand, all-day entertainment for the kids (including free ice-cream and play areas), and adult-only swim-up facilities away from the holler of the younger guests.

After day of dips, drinks and dining in the sunshine, the hotel offers a vast array of culinary delights for your evening meal, from a global buffet at the Turquoise restaurant, to casual bites such as burgers and pizzas in the People’s venue, and fine-dining experiences at all-new additions such as Vero Italiano, Terra Mare and the coming-soon Flame Steakhouse (as the names suggest, Mediterranean, seafood and grilled tastes are all catered for).

The very attractive all-inclusive packages take away the stress of fretting over a growing bill, with all-day options available (most venues are open from noon if you want to enjoy a long lie and forgo the breakfast bites downstairs).

The “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the All Inclusive Collection’s experience pillars, which help to ensure that each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. Most aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the booking price, but bear in mind some features on the beach and in the spa may incur an extra charge. The staff, menus and convenient QR codes inform you of all the amenities, so there will be no hidden charges.

The rooms still have that ‘new-car’ smell, with deep rugs, spacious seating areas, king-size beds and shower and baths in each room and suite.

The staff are on hand to cater for every need, pool-side, sea-side — and bed-side as the days get hotter — all with a courteous smile, and they will go out of their way to accommodate any special requirements, including bookings for watersports at the private beach and day trips further afield from the Grand Mosque to the towering dunes.

One of the real stand-outs has to be the kids club — Rixy — where children can safely enjoy an indoor soft-play area, with fully trained staff on hand to give peace of mind for parents, and a great experience for the next generation.

Alongside the vast watersport options (some additional charges are required), there are basketball, tennis and five-a-side football areas also available, plus an outdoor play area for the kids, conveniently located next to the family pool, Rixy and People’s restaurant.

Rixos has some great deals in place to help the grown-ups beat the heat, too, ahead of Eid Al Adha and the summer break.

When the youngsters are tucked up in bed after an entertaining time at the Garden Stage — where evening shows can include dancing with Hollywood-inspired cartoon mascots, and Afro-Caribbean, European and Arabic beats — smooth tunes can be found in the gardens.

Thankfully, with another full day ahead, things wrap up at a sensible hour (around midnight), allowing all to grab a well-earned snooze, ready to roll once again come sunrise! A swift, two-minute checkout was the perfect end to a perfect stay for the family, with the only tears from my youngest guests, Chloe and Alex, as we had to say goodbye. Already popular among UAE residents and travellers from Europe, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Resort is an ideal spot for a short break or, due to its vast array of facilities in one location, an extended stay for all. Here is quick glance at some of the deals available to help make the most of the summer at Rixos. Offers Endless Summer Package: The Endless Summer Package is your chance to enjoy an array of benefits on all bookings between now and September 15 for stays until September 30. Embrace the warmth and relaxation offered by Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi with a special 20 per cent off room rates, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), complimentary breakfast, and 15 per cent off spa treatments. Eid Al Adha Rixos is also offering the chance to embark on an unforgettable Eid Al Adha escape tailored to suit the needs of the whole family. Guests who book two nights or more between June 14 and 22 can enjoy a wealth of benefits, including a 15 per cent saving on room rates, 20 per cent off spa treatments, a delicious daily breakfast, and a lively Eid brunch and dedicated care of the young ones at the Rixy. For reservations and more information, please contact reservation.marina@rixos.com or +971 2 498 0000

wknd@khaleejtimes.com