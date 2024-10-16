Watch: Global Village opens to tunes of marching band as season to celebrate with weekly fireworks

KT Photos: Shihab

All three gates leading to Dubai’s Global Village are now open for the attraction’s 29th season. Running until May 11, 2025, the attraction features 30 pavilions showcasing more than 90 cultures.

Anticipation filled the air ahead of the opening, with the crowd standing in queues since 4pm. The festivities kicked off with a vibrant Al Yola dance, an Emirati folk art, accompanied by a song celebrating the spirit of the Global Village.

Following the dance, a clown entertained the crowd, engaging with children and spreading laughter at the main gate. The excitement reached new heights when colourful confetti covered the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A lively band, waving Global Village flags in every hue, marched through the area, playing drums and singing celebratory tunes, further igniting the festive spirit.

As the sun set, crowds of visitors followed the band, marking the official opening of the new season.

Watch the video of the opening, here:

The outdoor destination that opens during the cooler months features over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 40,000 shows, and 200 rides, games, and attractions for its current season.

The Dragon Lake returns with a new dragon that is “twice the size” of the one featured last season. The lake will host a laser and fire show throughout the day, while fireworks will light up the sky over the attraction every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Three new pavilions have been added this year: Jordan, Iraq, and Sri Lanka & Bangladesh. A 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World is the latest addition this season. Among the new features this year are also the Restaurant Plaza, which boasts 11 double-story restaurants. Located next to the carnival funfair area, it overlooks the centre stage where live shows and performances are hosted. The destination’s Floating and Railway markets have been given a facelift, while Fiesta Street has added double-story kiosks. A cyber city danger zone stunt show will showcase gravity- and speed-defying stunts. The main stage will host international acts such as Urban Crew, AAINJAA, African Footprint, and MALEVO. Weekday tickets are priced at Dh25 and are valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), while 'Any Day' tickets cost Dh30. Tuesday is designated as family and ladies-only day. ALSO READ: UAE: Going to Jebel Jais? New 'value' packages announced for zipline, sledder adventures Dubai's Global Village: Your guide to free, paid parking; using public buses Global Village in Dubai: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know about Season 29