Watch: Explore UAE's hidden gems as tourism campaign is launched

The UAE has launched its annual tourism campaign, the ‘Most Beautiful Winter in the World’. The campaign highlights various emirates' natural resources, architectural marvels, cultural landmarks, and, more importantly, its diverse and welcoming people.

Through the campaign, the country encourages residents and tourists to explore its hidden gems — beaches, nature retreats, cycling routes, islands, bazaars, camping spots, heritage places and hiking trails, among others.

Tweeting a video of the campaign on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country is seeing a huge influx of tourists. “Our goal is to reach Dh450 billion as a contribution to the gross domestic product by 2031.”

The campaign is the latest iteration of 'world's coolest winter' campaign, aimed at boosting the UAE's status as a leading tourism destination both at home and abroad during the cooler months in the country.

