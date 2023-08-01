UAE summer: From candlelight concert to underwater yoga, 7 cool activities to do in August

Keeping friends and family entertained during the warmer months can be challenging, so here are the top things to make every happy

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM

With scorching daytime temperatures making outdoor activities challenging in the UAE during the summer, many residents find themselves wondering what to do for fun. For all those looking for cool things to do in August, here are the top 7 activities to check out:

1. Van Gogh X Japan: Did you know that traditional Japanese prints inspired many, including Van Gogh himself? Whether you want to know how Ukiyo-e shaped Van Gogh's style or enjoy the most iconic art pieces in 360° or click some Insta-worthy pics, head to the Theater of Digital Arts (TODA) for an exhibition that is a fusion of East and West.

2. Dim Sum Masterclass: If you love food and passionate about doing something unique, then this dim sum masterclass is just for you. Learn to roll, fill and cook the intricately shaped steam dumplings at the Noodle House.

3. Candlelight Concert: It is a surreal experience for music lovers to watch their favourite composer’s compositions in a candlelight concert. Now, Dubai residents have the chance to watch Beethoven’s compositions in this beautiful setting.

4. Summer Sailing: It is going to be a summer of sailing. On Wednesdays, there is a night sailing pursuit at 4pm and on Saturdays, there is a competition at 6pm for both the amateur and experienced sailing enthusiasts at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

5. Underwater Yoga: Imagine practising yoga underwater. Sounds exciting? Now Dubai residents can practice their child pose or lotus pose under water. This August, every weekend Atlantis, The Palm will host underwater yoga at 8am.

6. Soni Mahiwal: Witness a contemporary version of the classic love story, Sohni Mahiwal with a twist. Set in Punjab, the classic love story has been skilfully integrated into the narrative of the current monsoon floods in South Asia and shines a light on themes of tragedy and social issues.

7. Summer Restaurant Week: Good news for the foodies! For over10 days, the most popular restaurants in the country will have special-price menus and showcasing diverse cuisines. Running from 18-27 August, it is one of the most awaited events of the summer.

