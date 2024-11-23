UAE National Day: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi during long weekend

Photo: KT file

The last long weekend of the year is almost here — and if you don't have plans yet for the UAE National Day holidays, remember that there are places where you can enjoy firework shows for free. Why wait for New Year's Eve when you can enjoy the spectacle one month before?

Skies will light up in UAE colours at some popular family-friendly spots in the country, so you can plan your celebrations around these areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now called Eid Al Etihad, UAE National Day marks the unification of seven emirates on December 2, 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official ceremony for this year's Eid Al Etihad — a grand annual event that usually brings the country's Rulers and leaders together — will be held in Al Ain city.

Thought not everyone will get the chance to watch the official show live, the festive spirit will be everywhere.

Here's where you can catch some dazzling firework shows:

Dubai

We've rounded up 10 things you cannot miss today.

Firework shows will be free at these spots from December 1 to 3:

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: December 1, 8pm

Hatta Sign: December 2, 8pm

Dubai Festival City Mall: December 2, 9.10pm

Al Seef: December 3, 9pm

Those who are planning to Dubai Parks and Resorts will also be treated to a spectacle in the evening at Riverland. Usual entry fee of Dh15 applies but if you're a guest of a hotel in the complex or you have a ticket to any of the theme parks, you'll be able to access Riverland for free. Here's the fireworks schedule:

Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts: December 1 and 2 | 7pm and 9.30pm

Abu Dhabi

Eid Al Etihad festivities will be just as grand in the UAE Capital. The night sky will be illuminated in vibrant colours, spreading joy and excitement for families and friends.