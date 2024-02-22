Ninja trail, cyclone slide: Dubai's Global Village announces new 'challenge zone'

Other cities on the list include Bali, London, and Hanoi
Dubai's Global Village announced on Thursday the opening of the latest Mini World attraction, the first outdoor Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone. Visitors six years and above and adventure seekers are invited to experience galactic adventures with five exciting attractions containing ten different challenges.
Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone at Global Village is situated within Mini world and offers an exhilarating outdoor environment guaranteed to provide heart-pounding fun for all.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Attractions include a 32-metre-long ninja trail challenge, a cyclone slide going down a drop of 15 metres, as well as a rope course that is 4 levels high with an Air Coaster surrounding the structure; all of which promise unforgettable moments waiting to be experienced.
Other attractions include a net climbing tower that is over 18-metres tall, a Donut and Launch slides, Climbing Walls scaling over 8-metres high; and other space-themed challenges all within over 5,022 sqm of space.
The colourfully dynamic Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone invites guests who share a sense of thrill and excitement no matter the age, to embark on a journey of discovery as they experience the thrilling adventures and obstacle courses it holds from a starting price of only Dh15.
Visitors to the Mini World are also able to enjoy exploring 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, indulge in international cuisines with unique kiosks and trucks, spend amazing times at Mini Golf with their families and friends, or watch spectacular shows and performances on the Wonder Stage.
ALSO READ:
Other cities on the list include Bali, London, and Hanoi
With plenty of luxurious resorts, chic bars, and quaint cafés to cater to even the most pernickety punter, here's why you should give this place a go in 2024
The city of winds in the Land of Fire
Why not give the colour of the season, white, a twist, by welcoming Christmas and New Year in the Rann of Kutch?
The inaugural flight landed at Dubai International Airport on Sunday, carrying 171 passengers
Swissmas of magical memories and merry vibes
A passage through the heart of the East Asian country reveals the hidden delights it has to offer a curious traveller
Philippine carrier rolled out yet another seat sale for those looking to 'give themselves the gift of travel' this festive season