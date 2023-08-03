Look: Inside Dubai’s tropical rainforest, the greenest place to visit this summer

From star attractions to ticket prices, all you need to know about this unique sanctuary that has mesmerised thousands of kids from around the world

Photos by M. Sajjad

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM

An extraordinary bio-dome in the heart of Dubai is the greenest summer destination that awaits residents and tourists. The Green Planet, located in City Walk Dubai, offers an awe-inspiring tropical rainforest experience with over 3,000 plants and animals.

Team KT journeyed into the green haven as part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which seeks to showcase the city's top-rated summer experiences and highlight unique attractions that make the emirate a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Entrance to paradise

Upon entering The Green Planet, visitors are immediately transported into a captivating rainforest environment, where animals roam freely and vibrant birds soar overhead, creating an unparalleled experience of being one with nature.

Meet the majestic toucans

The indoor rainforest is a haven for various animal species, including the majestic South American toucans. Its oversized, bright orange bill is captivating on its own.

Rainforest wonders from different perspectives

This sanctuary is divided into different levels: From the fourth floor to the Canopy, Midstory, Forest Floor, and Flooded Rainforest, each one is thoughtfully designed to showcase every part of a rainforest that plays a key role in maintaining a delicate ecosystem.

The giant kapok tree

At the heart of this immersive experience stands an 82ft-tall gigantic kapok tree with an artificial trunk, representing the resilience and grandeur of nature. As visitors gaze upon this towering wonder, they can't help but feel a profound connection with the beauty of the natural world.

Get up close and personal

But the adventure doesn't end there — for those seeking an up-close experience with nature's winged wonders, The Green Planet offers an opportunity to interact with their birds and other animals.

Time for cool selfies

Visitors can take pictures alongside these captivating creatures while learning about their diverse habitats from experienced biologists.

Buying tickets

Tickets to The Green Planet can be booked on-site or online, through its official website.

Besides individual passes, multi-entry tickets and special group packages for 15 or more people are also available. Prices start at Dh110.

The Green Planet aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the wonders of nature while promoting environmental conservation. By providing a unique and educational rainforest encounter, this project emphasises the importance of preserving our planet's biodiversity and ecological balance.

