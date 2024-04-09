Dubai: World's first Real Madrid theme park now open; ticket prices revealed

Eid Al Fitr, summer holidays in UAE: Book Schengen visa appointments in advance, residents told
Football lovers in Dubai are in for treat: What better way to spend the Eid Al Fitr holidays than to "play" with the star footballers of Real Madrid?
The world's first Real Madrid theme park is now open, Dubai Parks and Resorts announced on Tuesday.
Celebrating football and basketball, the emirate's newest leisure spot is home to more than 40 original experiences and attractions — including the region’s first wooden roller coaster and tallest amusement ride in the world.
From visiting the locker rooms of Real Madrid players and exploring the secret sanctuary guarding the club’s winning trophies to enjoying thrilling attractions, guests are in for an epic adventure.
Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com, with prices starting at Dh295.
"The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life," said Fernando Eiroa, CEO at Dubai Holding Entertainment.
Here are some of the must-try rides at the theme park:
Real Madrid World is located within Dubai Parks and Resorts in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali and is only 20 minutes from Dubai Marina. The destination is accessible by car from Dubai on the E11 Highway (Sheikh Zayed Road) by taking exit 5. Guests can also use the RTA bus services that depart daily from the Ibn Battuta Metro Station.
