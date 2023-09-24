Dubai: Sculpture Park with over 100 artworks to close soon

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM

An art exhibition in Dubai will finish its second season on September 30, organisers have announced.

DIFC’s Sculpture Park features over 100 artworks from artists all over the world. Spanning the area from the Gate Building and through to Gate Avenue, the park features works both outside and inside the surrounding buildings of DIFC. Entry to the event is free of charge.

This season, the park has welcomed visitors with its theme ‘Tales Under the Gate’, featuring "modern, futuristic, innovative and cutting-edge artistic masterpieces of established and independent artists representing diverse art movements from around the world".

Some of these include the towering Spirit of Hathor by Natalie Clark and the huge head of Hercules, reimagined by artist Emre Yusufi’s as a DJ and emerging from the grass outside the Gate Building.

Local Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi is featured with her work Between the Dunes, an art piece that pays homage to the natural landscape of the UAE using sustainable materials. Visitors also have the chance to see four sculptures by Salvador Dali, including Woman of Time.

ALSO READ: